Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Industry Trends, Growth and Business Insights By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services market consists of sales of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine and other food items for animals. Veterinary Clinic are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services.

The rise in adoption of companion pets globally is driving the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry. The key factor behind this rise in adoption is increasing humanization of pets, as an increasing number of pet owners are accepting pets as family members. According to American Veterinary Medical Association report, there was a correlation between the degree of human/animal bond and pet spending.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Consultation

2. Surgery

3. Medicine

4. Other (includes Pet food)

By Animal Type:

1. Farm Animals

2. Companion Animals

Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions.

Some of the major key players involved in the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market are

VCA Inc.

Banfield Pet Hospital

Greencross Ltd.

CVS Group Plc

Mars Inc.

