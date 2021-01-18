Animal Health Market Report Status And Outlook 2019-2023

Global Animal Health Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The global animal health market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is predicted to reach US$52.53 billion in 2023.

Top Key Players: Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Elanco.

The global animal health market by product can be segmented as follows: feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In 2018, dominant share of the market was held by feed additives, followed by pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The feed additives market is expected to dominate the market in future due to the increased production of meat and dairy products.

The global animal health market by animal type can be segmented into following two categories: production and companion. In 2018, the market was dominated by production animal segment followed by companion animal segment. The production animal segment is predicted to dominate the market during the forecasted years due to the growing demand for animal protein and rising consumption of meat and milk.

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW (Brazil, Mexico & others)

