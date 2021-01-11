ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS & PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE, NATURE OF CHEMICALS, ANIMAL TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH, ELANCO, ALLTECH, ZOETIS

Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market Report analyzes common market conditions such as price of the product, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and growth rate of the market, giving businesses a hand in deciding multiple strategies. The Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market Report conducted SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection. The report also reviews major market players, major collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, trend innovation, and corporate policies. Finding brand awareness and seeing the brand and product among potential customers is becoming effortless.

Global animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market is estimated to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 5.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for of meat, rise in animal epidemic outbreaks and frozen foods.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-animal-growth-promoters-performance-enhancers-market

Key Market Competitors: Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market are Vetoquinol, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., DuPont., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Bupo Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Biomin, Elanco, Alltech., Zoetis, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated., Bayer AG, Protexin, , novozymes and among others.

Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market By Product (Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Hormonal Growth Promoters, Beta-Agonist Growth Promoters, Feed Enzyme Growth Promoter, Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters, Organic Acid Growth Promoters, Phytogenics, Others), Nature of Chemicals (Microbial products, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes, Herbs, oils & spices), Animal Type (Pediatric, Poultry, Porcine, Livestock, Equine, Aquaculture, Other Animals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland has acquired Probiotics International Ltd, which is a producer of probiotics for human, pet and production animals’ consumption, which would operate under the name of ADM Protexin Limited. Protexin would develop a large variety of probiotics and nutraceutical products, which in turn would improvise the health of animals and humans who would consume the meat of animals.

In October 2015, Novozymes, a pioneer in biologics solutions acquired Pacific Vet Group-USA, Inc. (PVG) to enhance and magnify its position in animal probiotics and growth promoters market. PVG manufactures and designs microbial based technologies that enhance and upgrade the gut flora in poultry, which lead to the decline in the use of antibiotics in animal farming. With this production it would lead to improvement in the overall health of livestock, food safety and would lead to the growth of animals.

Competitive Analysis:

The global animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Inquire about this report from our expert’s @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-animal-growth-promoters-performance-enhancers-market

Market Drivers

Rise in the demand for good quality meat boosts the growth of this market

Rise in the outbreaks of animal epidemics enhances the growth of quality and rich meat products, thereby driving the market for growth promoters & performance enhancers

Rising awareness regarding the health of meat induces the demand for natural growth promoters to increase the production of healthy animals

Rising demand for frozen meat and meat products stimulate the growth for meat which in turn is would boost the growth for the animal growth promoters market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies

Increase in bacterial resistance owing to the use of antibiotic growth promoters

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Market Segmentation:

By product:- Antibiotic growth promoters, hormonal growth promoters, beta-agonist growth promoters, feed enzyme growth promoter, probiotic and prebiotic growth promoters, organic acid growth promoters, phytogenic and others.

On the basis of nature of chemicals:- Microbial products, prebiotics and probiotics, yeast products, enzymes and herbs, oils & spices.

Based on animal type:- Poultry, porcine, equine, livestock, aquaculture and others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]