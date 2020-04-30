Animal Feed Industry: Global Market Potential, Size, Share, Applications, Volume, Demand, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Trends, Competitive and Investment Analysis by 2026

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Animal Feed Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danisco (DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition), DSM, Elanco Animal Health, Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Amco Protiens, Prinova Group LLC, Covington & Burling LLP., and many more.

The animal feed market is expected to reach 20.97 kilo tons by 2025, from 16.95 kilo tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Animal Feed Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Antibiotic, Vitamin, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and others), By Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Animal feed plays is an important part of the food chain and has consequences for the composition and quality of the livestock products for example milk, meat and eggs which are consumed by the people. Animals also require the same nutrients as humans. Some feeds, such as pasture grasses, hay and silage crops, and certain cereal grains, are grown explicitly for animals.

According to an article published by Food Standard Agency UK, about 200,000 animal feed businesses are involved in importing, producing, storing and distributing animal feed. The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, which is going to offer an opportunity for the animal feed industry.

The population growth will lead to increased demand, as the consumers are demanding more protein rich food especially in developing countries. The total worth of the animal feed was approximately USD 6.10 billion in the past year. The animal feed manufacturer needs to follow various regulations, for example under the EU Feed Hygiene Regulation (183/2005), there is a system for the registration or approval of business establishments (premises) that manufacture, market, distribute or use animal feeds, including feed additives.

The major players in the animal feed industry are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the animal feed market. Companies such as ADDCON are conducting seminars in developing countries, such as Pakistan to increase awareness about feed hygiene and drinking water acidification and its treatment.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of new technologies along with constant improvements in the formulations of finished products

Changing regulatory trends are directing industry growth

Recent epidemic outbreaks and decreasing the quality of meat

Fluctuation in raw material prices

