Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020 witnessing a CAGR of 10% During the Forecast Period of 2025 with Top Players- Cerebrum Corp, AP Easy Software Solutions

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market was valued at USD 442 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 854 million by 2025, at a growth rate of 10% in 2019-2025.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders leading to the increasing demand for advanced and effective quality of diagnostic services have given an opportunity for the new entries as well as to the presented leading market players for new launches to monopolise the region. Furthermore, the requirement for automated labelling systems to decrease specimen identification errors has been driving the demand for labelling systems. However, the huge cost allied with the implementation of trace and track solutions in the clinical pathology laboratories are expected to pin down the growth of the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market during the forecast period.

Anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the global market of the anatomic pathology track and trace market is segmented into barcode scanners and RFID readers, printers and labelling systems, mobile computing systems, transport bags, slides, and others. Based on application the global anatomic pathology track and trace market is classified into slides tracking, tissue cassettes & blocks tracking, and specimen tracking. Hospital laboratories, independent & reference laboratories, and others are some of the end users analyzed in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market. The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market has analyzed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Cerebrum Corp, AP Easy Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Primera Technology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, General Data Healthcare Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., LigoLab, LLC, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market space.

The report segments the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market as follows:

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market, Product Segment Analysis

Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers

Printers and Labelling Systems

Mobile Computing Systems

Transport Bags

Slides

Others

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market, Application Segment Analysis

Slides Tracking

Tissue Cassettes & Blocks Tracking

Specimen Tracking

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market, End User Segment Analysis

Hospital Laboratories

Independent & Reference Laboratories

Others

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market, Region Segment Analysis