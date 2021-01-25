Analog-to-Digital Converter Market to Reach US$ 4.09 Bn at a CAGR of 6.7% in 2027

“The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted to US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the analog-to-digital converter market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America led the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 with a significant market share; whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital has been one of the fastest in the world. By the time of commercialization of 5G within the region, use of related products such as 5G chipset, ADC, and others are expected to gain high momentum in the future.

The Asia pacific is the second-largest market in the analog-to-digital converter market. Apart from North America and Asia Pacific, Europe remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the analog-to-digital converter market. In Europe, On the back of its high growth, the European automotive sector has been contributing heavily toward the GDP of the region. The governments, along with the automotive industry manufactures, have taken initiatives to enhance skillsets of the automotive workforce.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004021/

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Upsurge in the demand for enhanced data acquisition systems

The data acquisition solutions aid in measuring voltage, current, temperature, and other parameters. It processes the data for display and analysis. Advancements in the data acquisition arena including the inclusion of network connectivity, data analysis & reporting software, and remote control & monitoring options is steering the market demand for analog-to-digital converters market growth during the forecast period

Continuous evolution in the economies

As soon as 5G was announced and its potential benefits were showcased at global level, numerous countries have put their hand forward in ensuring a healthy evolution of this technology. A large number of global players have also ventured into developing, research and innovations for the 5G technology globally. 5G is proven to be a technological evolution that will have the potential to bridge a consumers physical, virtual and social worlds.

The government has laid enhanced focus on the development of 5G technologies to meet the country’s plan for building a prominent economy as per the VISION 2030. Aforesaid factors are expected to provide huge opportunities for A/D conveter manufacturers and thus, positively impacting the Analog-to-digital converter market.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004021/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global analog-to-digital converter market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global analog-to-digital converter market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.