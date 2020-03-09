Analgesics Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Analgesics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global analgesics market was worth US$ 44.3 Billion in 2018. Also known as painkillers and pain relievers, analgesics are drugs that are used for reducing pain without blocking the nerve impulse conduction, altering sensory perception or affecting consciousness. Different classes of analgesic drugs are generally prescribed by doctors depending on the level of pain. For instance, opioids, such as tramadol, oxycodone and fentanyl, are utilized for treating severe pain. On the other hand, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, are used for relieving modest pain and inflammation.

Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and inflating income levels of individuals have resulted in the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns. As a result, there is a rise in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, such as cancer and arthritis, around the world. This, along with the increasing geriatric population, is driving the global analgesic market growth. Apart from this, technological advancements, such as mobile health applications, 3D printed drugs and artificial intelligence (AI), in the pharmaceutical industry, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Market Breakup by Type:

Prescription Analgesics

OTC Analgesics

Market Breakup by ROA:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Transdermal

Rectal

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

Opioids

NSAID

Others

Market Breakup by Pain Type:

Musculoskeletal Pain

Surgical and Trauma Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Migraine

Obstetrical Pain

Fibromyalgia

Pain due to Burns

Dental/Facial Pain

Pediatric Pain

Others

