Amusement Parks Market by Product Type, by Application, by Geography – Forecast to 2028

The global amusement parks market size is estimated at USD 88.51 billion by 2028. It is likely to expand at a substantial CAGR of 6.3%. Innovative rides, accommodation facilities, and merchandise in amusement parks are gaining popularity among visitors of all age groups. As a result, there is a rise in the number of adults and children visiting amusement parks, thus expanding the size of the target audience.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Amusement Parks Market Include:

Some of the key industry participants are Disney, Merlin Entertainments, Universal Studios, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., OCT ENTERPRISES, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, CHANGLONG GROUP, OCEAN WORLD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and songcn web company.

This report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Amusement Parks market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Amusement Parks.

Market Segmentation Based On Rides

Mechanical Rides

Water Rides

Other Rides

Market Segmentation Based On Age

Up to 18 Years

19 to 35 Years

36 to 50 Years

51 to 65 Years

More than 65 Years

Market Segmentation Based On Revenue Source

Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandise

Hotels/Resorts

Others

Major Table of Contents: Amusement Parks Market

1 Amusement Parks Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Amusement Parks Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Amusement Parks Market Size by Regions

5 North America Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

8 South America Amusement Parks Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Amusement Parks by Countries

10 Global Amusement Parks Market Segment by Type

11 Global Amusement Parks Market Segment by Application

12 Global Amusement Parks Market Size Forecast (2019-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

