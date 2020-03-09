Amusement And Theme Park Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

Global Amusement And Theme Park Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Amusement And Theme Park Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Amusement And Theme Park Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Walt Disney, Merlin Entertainment Plc and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The report titled Global Amusement and Theme Park Market (2017-2021 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global theme park market by value, by attendance and by region.

Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

China

The US

ROW

Executive Summary

Theme parks are venues that are based on a particular theme or an idea; and the accompanying novelties, rides, accommodations and other facilities in theme park are also based upon the same theme idea. For instance, in the US there are theme parks that are based on theme of Harry Potter, Star Wars, etc. The spending in theme parks consists of admission fees, food, souvenirs and other related purchases made at the parks. The amount of money people spend on merchandise and food is included in spending totals as it tends to relate closely to attendance and to the amount of time people stay at a park. Major proportion of theme park revenue is generated from ticket sales.

Theme parks can be segregated on the basis of category into international destination theme parks and regional destination theme parks. The theme parks can also be segregated on the basis of types into family theme parks, regional theme parks, property theme parks, educational theme parks, etc. Theme parks have different admission policies that includes, pay-as-you-go and pay-one-price.

Global theme park market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2012-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The theme park market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, increase in GDP per-capita, rise in middle class population, increase in international tourism expenditure, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, foreign exchange rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, threat of terror attacks, seasonal nature of industry, etc.

