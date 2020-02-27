Amorphous Polyolefins Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Amorphous Polyolefins Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Amorphous Polyolefins Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market

Evonik, Eastman, Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals, Hangzhou Hangao, REXtac, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Amorphous Polyolefins market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 556.7 million by 2025, from $ 494.4 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of _-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives.

Market Insights

APOs are used as base polymers in hot-melt adhesives, bitumen modification, paper laminating, elastomer extenders in sealants, pressure sensitive adhesives, and many other applications. They are characterized by consistent quality, low odor, good heat stability, low color, and broad compatibility with numerous elastomers, polymers, and tackifying resins. Hot melt adhesive and pressure sensitive adhesive is the largest application field.

Raw materials of APOs are ethylene, propylene, 1-butene and Ziegler Natta catalyst. Currently, there are five major suppliers, such as Evonik, Eastman, REXtac, Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals and Hangzhou Hangao. Evonik is world largest player with production of 60110 ton in 2017.

The Amorphous Polyolefins market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Amorphous Polyolefins Market on the basis of Types are

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market is Segmented into

Hot Melt Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification

Other

Regions Are covered By Amorphous Polyolefins Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

