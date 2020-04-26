Ammonium Salts Market Global Industry Demand, Trends, Market Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Manufacturers

Global Ammonium Salts Market By Type (High Purity, Low Purity), Application (Catalyst, Textile and Leather, Agriculture, Plastic Industry, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Ammonium Salts Market

Global ammonium salts market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising applications of ammonium salt and increasing usage of ammonium in agriculture are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Ammonium Salts Market

Ammonium is an ion which is obtained from ammonia by combination with hydrogen ion and with the compounds which have similar properties of the alkali metals. In simple words they are composed by nitrogen and hydrogen atoms. They are colorless and pungent gas. Some of the common ammonium salts are ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, ammonium phosphates and others. They are mainly of two types’ high purity and low purity and used in different applications such as catalyst, agriculture, plastic industry and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers will drive the market growth

Usage of ammonium in various household cleaning products will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing usage of ammonia in the manufacturing of plastics, fabrics, pesticides and others are another factor contributing in the growth of this market

Rising usage of solid ammonium sulphate in leather products will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Exposure of high level of ammonia can cause irritation to person’s skin, eyes and throats; this factor can restrain market growth

Ammonia when reacts with water in body can produce ammonium hydroxide which is highly corrosive and can damage the cells in the body; this factor can also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Ammonium Salts Market

By Type

High Purity

Low Purity

By Application

Catalyst

Textile and Leather

Agriculture

Plastic Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

K.

Belgium

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2013, SACHEM announced the launch of their new SACHEM N416 which is a high purity, quaternary ammonium salt which is specially designed for electronic materials, polymers and specialty market. They can easily be used on polymers such as silicon, acrylics, polyesters, silicon and polyurethanes. The main aim of the launch is to develop unique catalyst so that they can provide high purity and good performance

Competitive Analysis:

Global ammonium salts market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ammonium salts market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ammonium salts market are JAPAN NEW METALS CO., LTD, Rishi Chemical., TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM PVT. LTD., Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Private Limited., Eltee Fertilizers, Yash Chemicals., JAINSON CHEMICALS, NIKITA TRANSPHASE ADDUCTS PVT. LTD., Merck KGaA, Chemaux Enterprises, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Zaclon LLC, Penta Bioscience Products., Arkema, Cayman Chemical, AGI Industries., Kemcolour International, and others.

Research Methodology: Global Ammonium Salts Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

