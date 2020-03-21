Ammonium Alginate Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Ammonium Alginate Market: Introduction:

Alginate is derived from the cell walls of algae as the sodium, ammonium or calcium salt of alginic acid. Ammonium alginate is the ammonium salt of alginic acid. Ammonium alginate is a white to yellowish brown filamentous, grainy, granular or powdered forms and slowly soluble in water, forming a viscous solution. The major sources for the manufacturing of ammonium alginate are species of Ascophyllum, Ecklonia, Durvillaea, Laminaria, Lessonia, Sargassum, Macrocystis and Turbinaria.

The ammonium alginate market demand among various industries is increasing owing to its increasing applications. In textiles and for manufacturing of paper ammonium alginate is used due to, it quick water absorption technology. Ammonium alginate is also used as thickening and gelling agents in food & beverage industry and commonly found in pie filling and gravy. Ammonium alginate has various applications in pharmaceuticals industry owing to better stabilizer and emulsifier. Furthermore, the ammonium alginate is used in manufacturing of welding rods and used to produce packaging material for food & beverages industry.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22090

Ammonium Alginate Market: Dynamics:

The ammonium alginate is used to produce packaging materials for food & beverage industry owing to its better chemical properties. Additionally, ammonium alginate mainly finds its application as emulsifier, stabilizer, thickening and gelling agent in food & beverage industry. The rising demand for packaging material and additive in food & beverage industry is projected to be key factors driving the ammonium alginate market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Additionally, growing food & beverages consumption in the emerging economies is anticipated to increase the demand for ammonium alginate. The growing pharmaceuticals industry owing to increasing production and consumption of medicines is projected to contribute in the growth of ammonium alginate market over the forecast period.

However, ammonium alginate is a less stable chemical compares to other derivatives of alginic acid. Also, some health hazards related to ammonium alginate such as, exposure to high concentration of ammonium alginate may cause bloating, nausea and diarrhea which can affect the gastrointestinal tract, mucus glands and respiratory system.

Ammonium Alginate Market: Segmentation:

Ammonium alginate market can be segmented into function, application and region.

On the basis of function, global ammonium alginate market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickening Agent

Stabiliser

Gelling Agent

On the basis of application, global ammonium alginate market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Ammonium Alginate Market: Regional Outlook:

The consumption of dairy products and food items is increasing at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific region. The growing food & beverage industry in the region is relatively increasing the demand for packaging material and food additives. Additionally, the rising demand for cosmetic products in the region is expected to relatively increase the growth of Asia Pacific ammonium alginate market.

North America region is expected to have a prominent growth in the ammonium alginate market owing to growing pharmaceuticals industry and increasing production of alginic acid products. Increasing export of ammonium alginate from emerging countries in Europe region is projected to contribute in the growth of Europe ammonium alginate market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region is expected to have a decent growth in the ammonium alginate market over the forecast period owing to increasing food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries in the region.

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22090

Ammonium Alginate Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global ammonium alginate market are:

FMC Corporation

IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.

Kimica Corporation

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., LTD.

Qingdao Allforlong Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Nanshan Seaweed Co., ltd.

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

JUNSEI CHEMICAL Co.Ltd,

EUROGUM A/S

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.