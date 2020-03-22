Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) Market: In-Depth Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) Market Research Report 2019–2025

Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin (CAS 53956-04-0) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ruihong Bio-technique

ELION Group

Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical

Minophagen Pharmaceutical

Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry

Alps Pharmaceutical

Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong

Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical

FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry

MAFCO Worldwide

Fanzhi Group

Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical

Greenline Biotech

Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical

Cokey

Lion Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceuticals Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Food & beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal and Pet Products

Other

