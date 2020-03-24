Ambulance Stretchers to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2027

The global Ambulance Stretchers market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Ambulance Stretchers market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except China (APEC)

China

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these sections analyze the regional market by product type, technology, end users and country. The regional introductory section provides a snapshot of the region and the segmental market shares. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in every region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house installed base model to estimate the size of the ambulance stretchers market. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the ambulance stretchers market globally. The following parameters are used to estimate the market size for the base year 2017:

Country level data for number of ambulance for calculating installed base

Average number of stretchers in an ambulance

Rate of replacement and new sales

Average cost of the ambulance stretchers

Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of ambulance stretchers mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, PMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved ambulance stretchers over 2018–2026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for key market players. Brand competition analysis enables the client to identify their position in the market in comparison to their global peers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players in ambulance stretchers market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyzes the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The ambulance stretcher types covered in the report include:

Emergency Stretchers

Transport Stretchers

The next section of report analyses the market based on technology of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The technologies covered in this report include:

Manual Stretchers

Pneumatic Stretchers

Electric Powered Stretchers

The next section of report analyses the market based on end users of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The end users covered in this report include:

EMS Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other Facilities

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand key growth segments, Persistence Market Research provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify real market opportunities.

