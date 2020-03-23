Ambient Intelligence Market Progresses for Huge Profits during 2017 – 2026

Ambient Intelligence (AMI) can be defined as the electronic and computer systems that can sense and respond to human presence and interaction. The intelligence derived from embedded devices and natural user interfaces (NUI) operating in this environment facilitates the provision of services according to inputs perceived through gesture, voice, and other non-interruptive means.

Based on End User, Education segment has growing importance due to the growing interest in improving the teaching-learning process thus, it has led to the educational field the application of a discipline known as Ambient Intelligence (AmI) with the purpose of providing intelligence to the ordinary classroom. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rapid technological developments and increasing smart buildings in the region.

Some of the key players in Ambient Intelligence market include Medic4all Group, Honeywell International Inc., Assisted Living Technologies Inc., Vitaphone GmbH, Chubb Community Care, ABB Group, Caretech Ab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Legrand SA and Televic N.V.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Technologies Covered:

• Ambient Light Sensor

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Affective Computing Nanotechnology

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Software Agents

• Biometrics

• Other Technologies

Application Covered:

• Education

• Smart Home

• Public Transport

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Office Building

• Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Corporate

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

