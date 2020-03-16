Ambient Intelligence Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Ambient Intelligence is a part of pervasive computing environment that aids in interacting with and respond to humans in that environment. Moreover, its features includes activity recognition, reasoning, and decision making. For instance, sensor networks are utilized for data collection; and human computer interaction enables natural interfaces.
In 2017, the global Ambient Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Schneider Electric
Ingersoll-Rand
Legrand
Siemens
ABB Group
Honeywell International
Tunstall Healthcare
Philips
Chubb Community Care
Caretech
Assisted Living Technologies
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ambient Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
