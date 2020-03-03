Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts to 2026

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market is valued USD 3.84 Billion in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 7.56% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 6.40 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by the growing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disease, a progressive brain disorder that slowly damages memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with the disease, those with the late-onset type symptoms first appear in their mid-sixties. Early-onset Alzheimer’s occurs between a person’s thirties and mid-sixties and is very rare. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia among older age people.

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Dynamics

Lack of awareness regarding the disease in various nations of Southeast Asia, the demand for drugs and research framework remains untapped. Furthermore, changing market dynamics and the emergence of new players willing to invest in research activities in global Alzheimer’s drugs market is foreseen to support the overall growth. This factor is likely to overcome the restraining aspect of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, with the advancement in drugs and technology, more effective therapies and treatment are being innovated, which are relied upon to make notable development in the global market.

The factors affecting the growth of Alzheimer’s drug market is the growing occurrence of diseases in developed countries, specifically in the Western region. Additionally, growing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease is resulting in enhanced demand for Alzheimer’s drugs market. At the same time, high prices of advance drugs may create obstacles in underdeveloped countries.

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Insight

Based on the region, North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease market is expected to continue its dominance for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the Alzheimer’s disease market. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Segmentation

The global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market is segmented into drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of the drug type the market is divided into cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, other. Based on route of administration the market is segmented into oral, implants, others. Based on distribution channel the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Alzheimer’s Drugs Market are listed as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Biogen, AbbVie Inc., ALLERGAN, and other players.

