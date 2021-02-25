Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 – AC Immune, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, DAIICHI SANKYO

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder, in which the brain gradually degenerates resulting in loss of memory, brain dysfunction, and cellular loss. It most often occurs in people aged above 65–70 years. A person afflicted with Alzheimer’s also has to encounter issues with reasoning or judgment, steady decline in the ability to perform routine tasks, difficulty in learning, disorientation and loss of language skills. All these changes have a deep impact on not only the patient who is afflicted by the disease but also the care givers of the patient. This ultimately results in loss of independence of the patients and eventually complete dependence on the care givers.

There are no definite symptoms for this disease and the biological changes in the brain at times can occur even decades before the first symptoms appear, making early diagnosis very difficult. By the time the patient reaches the late stages of the disease, they people are often unable to even communicate and become entirely dependent on their care givers even for simple day-to-day tasks. The current lot of Alzheimer’s medications cannot cure or stop the disease from progressing. However they delay the progression or they might aid in lessening the intensity of the symptoms.

Major Key Players of the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market are:

AC Immune, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, Eli Lilly and Company, H. Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co., Ltd., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, AbbVie Inc. among others.

The population of geriatrics across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries. The pace of population ageing is much faster than in the past.

All countries are expected to face major challenges to ensure that their health and social systems are ready to tackle this demographic shift. Alzheimers is a gradually debilitating illness which has no known cure as of now. The first symptom is usually a slowly increasing memory loss, beginning between 40 and 65 years of age. In U.S., Alzheimers is the fifth-leading cause of death among those aged 65 and older. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global Alzheimers Drugs market in the coming times.

Major Types of Alzheimer’s Drugs Market covered are:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors (Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine)

NMDA Receptor Antagonists (Memantine)

Major Applications of Alzheimer’s Drugs Market covered are:

Direct Distribution Channel

Indirect Distribution Channel

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Alzheimer’s Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Alzheimer’s Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Alzheimer’s Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Alzheimer’s Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Alzheimer’s Drugs industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

