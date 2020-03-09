Aluminum Die Casting Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Die Casting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aluminum die casting market grew at a CAGR of around 11.23% during 2014-2019. Aluminum die casting refers to a manufacturing process, which produces geometrically defined, accurate, complex and textured-surface metal parts. It is widely utilized around the world as it is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, highly conductive, and possesses high dimensional stability for complex part geometries and thin walls. Besides this, it offers durability, stiffness, electrical and thermal conductivity, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio as compared to other metal alloys.

Some of the key players being Alcoa Corp NYSE: (AA), Alcast Technologies Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, GF Casting Solutions, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ryobi Die Casting Dalian Co., Ltd., Shiloh Industries Inc., Walbro LLC, etc.

Aluminum die castings find expanding applications across various sectors, including transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer durables. In line with this, due to rapid industrialization, there is a significant rise in the demand for aluminum casts in telecommunications, energy and other industrial sectors, which is bolstering the growth of the aluminum die casting market across the globe. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are enforcing stringent regulations to reduce automobile emissions and increase fuel efficiency. As a result, there is an escalation in the demand for lightweight and non-ferrous metals in the automotive sector worldwide, which is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Application:

Body Parts

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Market Breakup by Process:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semisolid Die Casting

Market Breakup by End-User:

Transportation

Industrial

Building and Construction

Telecommunication

Consumer Durables

Energy

Others

