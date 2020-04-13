Aluminium-Scandium Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Aluminium-Scandium market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Aluminium-Scandium market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Aluminium-Scandium market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Aluminium-Scandium market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Aluminium-Scandium market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Aluminium-Scandium market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Research Report: RUSAL, Intermix-met, KBM Master Alloys, Stanford Advanced Materials, HNRE, Hunan Oriental Scandium, Guangxi Maoxin, AMG Aluminum, Codos, TOPM, Shanghai Diyang

Global Aluminium-Scandium Market by Type: Al-Sc 2% Alloy, Others

Global Aluminium-Scandium Market by Application: Defense & Aerospace, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Aluminium-Scandium market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Aluminium-Scandium market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Aluminium-Scandium market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Aluminium-Scandium market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Aluminium-Scandium market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Aluminium-Scandium market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Aluminium-Scandium market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Aluminium-Scandium market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Aluminium-Scandium market?

Table Of Content

1 Aluminium-Scandium Market Overview

1.1 Aluminium-Scandium Product Overview

1.2 Aluminium-Scandium Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Al-Sc 2% Alloy

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminium-Scandium Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminium-Scandium Industry

1.5.1.1 Aluminium-Scandium Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Aluminium-Scandium Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Aluminium-Scandium Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminium-Scandium Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminium-Scandium Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminium-Scandium Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminium-Scandium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminium-Scandium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium-Scandium Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminium-Scandium Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminium-Scandium as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium-Scandium Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminium-Scandium Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aluminium-Scandium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Aluminium-Scandium by Application

4.1 Aluminium-Scandium Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense & Aerospace

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Consumer Goods

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Aluminium-Scandium Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aluminium-Scandium Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aluminium-Scandium by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aluminium-Scandium by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium by Application

5 North America Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium-Scandium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Aluminium-Scandium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminium-Scandium Business

10.1 RUSAL

10.1.1 RUSAL Corporation Information

10.1.2 RUSAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 RUSAL Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 RUSAL Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.1.5 RUSAL Recent Development

10.2 Intermix-met

10.2.1 Intermix-met Corporation Information

10.2.2 Intermix-met Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Intermix-met Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 RUSAL Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.2.5 Intermix-met Recent Development

10.3 KBM Master Alloys

10.3.1 KBM Master Alloys Corporation Information

10.3.2 KBM Master Alloys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 KBM Master Alloys Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KBM Master Alloys Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.3.5 KBM Master Alloys Recent Development

10.4 Stanford Advanced Materials

10.4.1 Stanford Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.4.2 Stanford Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Stanford Advanced Materials Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Stanford Advanced Materials Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.4.5 Stanford Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.5 HNRE

10.5.1 HNRE Corporation Information

10.5.2 HNRE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 HNRE Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HNRE Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.5.5 HNRE Recent Development

10.6 Hunan Oriental Scandium

10.6.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.6.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Recent Development

10.7 Guangxi Maoxin

10.7.1 Guangxi Maoxin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Guangxi Maoxin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Guangxi Maoxin Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Guangxi Maoxin Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.7.5 Guangxi Maoxin Recent Development

10.8 AMG Aluminum

10.8.1 AMG Aluminum Corporation Information

10.8.2 AMG Aluminum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AMG Aluminum Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AMG Aluminum Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.8.5 AMG Aluminum Recent Development

10.9 Codos

10.9.1 Codos Corporation Information

10.9.2 Codos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Codos Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Codos Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.9.5 Codos Recent Development

10.10 TOPM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminium-Scandium Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TOPM Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TOPM Recent Development

10.11 Shanghai Diyang

10.11.1 Shanghai Diyang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Diyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shanghai Diyang Aluminium-Scandium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shanghai Diyang Aluminium-Scandium Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Diyang Recent Development

11 Aluminium-Scandium Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminium-Scandium Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminium-Scandium Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

