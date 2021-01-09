Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size, Future Forecast, Key Manufacturers and Industrial Opportunities to 2026

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Summary 2020

The Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market 2020. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors’ information. the report also provides a complete overview of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market including Top Players or vendors, application, Type, Share, and latest market trends.

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

The global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was 2980 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors,

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market 2020 collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Market Segment by Type, covers :

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Messenger support, Others,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026. To understand the structure of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

At last, All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) markets.

Thus, Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Report 2020 serves as a valuable material for all industry competitors and individuals having a keen interest in Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market study.