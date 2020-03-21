Aluminium Caps And Closures Market size Rear Excessive Growth during 2026

Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market was valued US$5.21 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$7.35 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 4.4% during a forecast period.

Global aluminium caps & closures market is segmented by product type, by end use, and by region. Aluminium caps & closures market by product type segment is classified into roll-on pilfer-proof caps, easy-open can ends and non-refillable closures. By end use sector segment classified into beverages, food, home & personal care, pharmaceutical. Geographically, aluminium caps & closures market is splinted into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

An increasing number of bars and restaurants have remarkably headed to the soaring consumption of beer which acts as a driver for the production of metal caps and closures.

Progression in international trade of food & beverage has prominently raised the demand for effective packaging solutions, such as metal caps and closures. Increasing demand for liquid medicines is a key factor leading to the progress of the metal caps and closures market. The increasing use of child-resistant and tamper-evident metal caps and closures has gained vast popularity in the market which has cheered the manufacturers to produce superior quality metal caps and closures.

Roll-on pilfer-proof caps segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Roll-on pilfer-proof caps are tamper-evident and thus find many applications in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. They are a reliable option for the packaging of spirits, wine, and sparkling beverages. The other advantage related to roll-on pilfer-proof caps is that they are a cost-effective packaging solution relative to cork and also afford more room for logos, graphics, and other design elements.

Beverage segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-use sector during the forecast period. Aluminium closures are used on a large scale in the packaging of alcoholic beverages such as wine, vodka and spirits bottles. Aluminium closures give the first level of protection against the rising counterfeiting problems for spirits, premium olive oil, and bottled water. The progress of the parent industry eventually drives the demand for aluminium caps & closures market.

Asia Pacific aluminium caps & closures market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Escalating commercialization, a rise in demand for packaged goods, the economic conditions, government budgets, increase in the number of standards in building codes, positive demographic outlook, rise in population & increase in per capita income and the growth of the food & beverage industry in the region.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. Crown Holding, Silgan Holdings, Amcor, Guala Closures, Closure Systems International, Alcopack Group, Herti JSC, Torrent Closures, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd and Federfin Tech S.R.L, among others.

Scope of the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market

Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market By Product Type:

Roll-on pilfer-proof Caps

Easy-open Can Ends

Non-refillable Closures

Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market By End Use:

Beverages

Food

Home & personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market:

Crown Holding

Silgan Holdings

Amcor

Guala Closures

Closure Systems International

Alcopack Group

Herti JSC

Torrent Closures

Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd

Federfin Tech S.R.L

