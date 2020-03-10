Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Growth Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players Viviscal, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Regaine, Merck & Co., Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

The industry analysis report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for clients. The analysis and estimations conducted via this alopecia treatment (hair loss)document help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. This comprehensive alopecia treatment (hair loss)market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and collecting data and information.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are

Cipla,

Viviscal,

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,

Regaine,

Merck & Co., Inc,

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,

Phyto – Alès Groupe,

Kirkland Signature,

Vitabiotics,

Nanogen,

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss. In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.



In March 2017, Perrigo Perrigo Company PLC (U.S.) announced the launch of over-the-counter Women’s Rogaine, which helps to regrow hair on top of the scalp.

Competitive Analysis:

The global alopecia treatment (hair loss) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alopecia treatment (hair loss) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Target Audience:

Medical device companies

Hospitals and clinics

Research and consulting firms

Healthcare associations/institutes

Venture capitalists

Government agencies

Segmentation: Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

By Disease Type Androgenic Alopecia Alopecia Areata Ciatricial Alopecia Traction Alopecia Alopecia Totalis

By Drug Type Minoxidil Finasteride Cyclosporine Others

By Gender Male Female

By Route of Administration

Oral Topical Injectable

By Distribution Channel Hospital Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.



