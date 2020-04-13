Alloy Steel Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Alloy Steel market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Alloy Steel market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Alloy Steel market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Alloy Steel market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Alloy Steel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Alloy Steel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Alloy Steel Market Research Report: ArcelorMittal, Tsingshan, Baowu Group, Shanxi TISCO, NSSMC, POSCO, Acerinox, Outokumpu, JFE Steel, Hesteel Group, Nucor Corporation, Hyundai Steel, Tata Steel, Ansteel Group, Shagang Group, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, USSteel, Valin Steel Group, Maanshan Steel, NLMK Group, Evraz, Gerdau, Shougang, SAIL, Benxi Steel Group, Shandong Steel

Global Alloy Steel Market by Type: Flat Products, Long/Tubular Products

Global Alloy Steel Market by Application: Automotive, Machinery, Oil and Gas, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Alloy Steel market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Alloy Steel market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Alloy Steel market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Alloy Steel market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Alloy Steel market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Alloy Steel market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Alloy Steel market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Alloy Steel market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Alloy Steel market?

Table Of Content

1 Alloy Steel Market Overview

1.1 Alloy Steel Product Overview

1.2 Alloy Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flat Products

1.2.2 Long/Tubular Products

1.3 Global Alloy Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Alloy Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Alloy Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Alloy Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Alloy Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Alloy Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Alloy Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Alloy Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Alloy Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Alloy Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Alloy Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Alloy Steel Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Alloy Steel Industry

1.5.1.1 Alloy Steel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Alloy Steel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Alloy Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Alloy Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Alloy Steel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Alloy Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Alloy Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Alloy Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Alloy Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alloy Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alloy Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alloy Steel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alloy Steel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Alloy Steel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Alloy Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Alloy Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Alloy Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alloy Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Alloy Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Alloy Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Alloy Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Alloy Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Alloy Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Alloy Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Alloy Steel by Application

4.1 Alloy Steel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Machinery

4.1.3 Oil and Gas

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Alloy Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Alloy Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Alloy Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Alloy Steel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Alloy Steel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Alloy Steel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Alloy Steel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel by Application

5 North America Alloy Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Alloy Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Alloy Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alloy Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Alloy Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alloy Steel Business

10.1 ArcelorMittal

10.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ArcelorMittal Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ArcelorMittal Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.2 Tsingshan

10.2.1 Tsingshan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tsingshan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tsingshan Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ArcelorMittal Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.2.5 Tsingshan Recent Development

10.3 Baowu Group

10.3.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Baowu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Baowu Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Baowu Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.3.5 Baowu Group Recent Development

10.4 Shanxi TISCO

10.4.1 Shanxi TISCO Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shanxi TISCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Shanxi TISCO Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Shanxi TISCO Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.4.5 Shanxi TISCO Recent Development

10.5 NSSMC

10.5.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

10.5.2 NSSMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NSSMC Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NSSMC Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.5.5 NSSMC Recent Development

10.6 POSCO

10.6.1 POSCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 POSCO Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 POSCO Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.6.5 POSCO Recent Development

10.7 Acerinox

10.7.1 Acerinox Corporation Information

10.7.2 Acerinox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Acerinox Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Acerinox Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.7.5 Acerinox Recent Development

10.8 Outokumpu

10.8.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

10.8.2 Outokumpu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Outokumpu Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Outokumpu Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.8.5 Outokumpu Recent Development

10.9 JFE Steel

10.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

10.9.2 JFE Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 JFE Steel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JFE Steel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.9.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

10.10 Hesteel Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Alloy Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hesteel Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hesteel Group Recent Development

10.11 Nucor Corporation

10.11.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nucor Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nucor Corporation Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nucor Corporation Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.11.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Hyundai Steel

10.12.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hyundai Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hyundai Steel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hyundai Steel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.12.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

10.13 Tata Steel

10.13.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tata Steel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tata Steel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.13.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.14 Ansteel Group

10.14.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ansteel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ansteel Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ansteel Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.14.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

10.15 Shagang Group

10.15.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shagang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Shagang Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shagang Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.15.5 Shagang Group Recent Development

10.16 ThyssenKrupp

10.16.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.16.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 ThyssenKrupp Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 ThyssenKrupp Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.16.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.17 JSW Steel Ltd

10.17.1 JSW Steel Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 JSW Steel Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 JSW Steel Ltd Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 JSW Steel Ltd Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.17.5 JSW Steel Ltd Recent Development

10.18 USSteel

10.18.1 USSteel Corporation Information

10.18.2 USSteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 USSteel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 USSteel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.18.5 USSteel Recent Development

10.19 Valin Steel Group

10.19.1 Valin Steel Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Valin Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Valin Steel Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Valin Steel Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.19.5 Valin Steel Group Recent Development

10.20 Maanshan Steel

10.20.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information

10.20.2 Maanshan Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Maanshan Steel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Maanshan Steel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.20.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Development

10.21 NLMK Group

10.21.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 NLMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 NLMK Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 NLMK Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.21.5 NLMK Group Recent Development

10.22 Evraz

10.22.1 Evraz Corporation Information

10.22.2 Evraz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Evraz Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Evraz Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.22.5 Evraz Recent Development

10.23 Gerdau

10.23.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

10.23.2 Gerdau Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Gerdau Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Gerdau Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.23.5 Gerdau Recent Development

10.24 Shougang

10.24.1 Shougang Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shougang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Shougang Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Shougang Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.24.5 Shougang Recent Development

10.25 SAIL

10.25.1 SAIL Corporation Information

10.25.2 SAIL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 SAIL Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 SAIL Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.25.5 SAIL Recent Development

10.26 Benxi Steel Group

10.26.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 Benxi Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Benxi Steel Group Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Benxi Steel Group Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.26.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Development

10.27 Shandong Steel

10.27.1 Shandong Steel Corporation Information

10.27.2 Shandong Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Shandong Steel Alloy Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Shandong Steel Alloy Steel Products Offered

10.27.5 Shandong Steel Recent Development

11 Alloy Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Alloy Steel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Alloy Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

