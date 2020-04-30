Allergen Testing Market comprehensive study on Key Players like Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Alerchek, Inc., Stallergenes Gree, HYCOR Biomedical, Danaher, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Allergen Testing Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Alerchek, Inc., Stallergenes Gree, Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, bioMérieux, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NEOGEN CORPORATION, EMLab P&K, LLC, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc., FACTSSA, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. among others

Unique structure of the report

Global allergen testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of food allergies prevailing amongst the population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

In August 2019, Nebraska began the awareness-raising program for the food allergy sector, customers and public health organizations. The company collaborated with Neogen Corporation, A company which develops food and animal safety solutions. They developed the technique for detecting peanut residues: the first food-allergen test kit available in the trade.The kits are commonly used in food processing installations to detect undeclared food allergens including peanut, milk, egg, almond, hazelnut, coconut, soya, sesame and shrimp.

Allergen Testing Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Peanuts & Soy, Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Seafood), Allergen Type (Inhaled, Food, Drug and Others ), Technology (HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Processed Foods, Crops, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food allergies occur usually when the exposure of food triggers a harmful immune response. This immune response occurs when the immune system attacks the protein in the food and the protein that triggers the reaction are called allergens. The most common allergies include peanuts, cow’s milk, shellfish, eggs, and tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, or cashews. An allergy test may involve either a skin test or a blood test. More than 170 foods have been reported to cause food allergic reactions

Market Drivers

Rise in application outlook in confectionery and bakery industry has raised the demand of quality check which can act as a market driver

Stringent food safety regulation implementation can propel the market growth

Increasing prevelance of population suffering from allergic reaction can also act as a market driver

Growing demand of processed meal along with the rising demand of health consciousness among the population is also enhancing the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lacking consumer awareness regarding the feed safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Less development in food control infrastructure & resources in emerging economies, is also restricting the growth of this market

In some cases, allergy tests produce an immediate, severe allergic reaction that requires medical attention which can restrict the market growth

At the Last, Allergen Testing industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

