 All-Terrain Vehicle Market 2020-2026 Research Report || Leading Players – Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.;

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.94 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing areas of applications for more than just entertainment/recreational purposes.

The key players examine the All-Terrain Vehicle market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, All-Terrain Vehicle expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct All-Terrain Vehicle strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of All-Terrain Vehicle market are:

Polaris Industries, Inc.; BRP; HISUN; Textron Inc; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.; SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION; CFMOTO; Jiangsu Linhai Power Machinery Group Co.,Ltd; Bennche,LLC; Velomotors Group of Companies; Eco Charger; Baltmotors; Nebulaauto; CECTEK; Taiwan Golden Bee; KYMCO; Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

All-terrain vehicle, commonly known as quad bikes, is automobile that are built on low-pressure tires along with one or two seating capacity. These vehicles are designed for rough terrains and surfaces with large wheels to have better handling and control of the vehicle. These vehicles are very popular in the North America region with their applications ranging from agricultural, recreational, entertainment and military.

Segmentation: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

By Type

Utility

Sport

Youth

By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive (2WD)

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

By Application

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military & Defense

Forestry

Mountains

Hunting

Others

By Displacement

High CC

Mid CC

Low CC

By Engine Capacity

Less than 400CC

400-800CC

More than 800CC

By Fuel Type

Electric All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Gasoline All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

By Seating Capacity

One-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Two-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

By Number of Wheels

Three-Wheel

Four-Wheel

Six-Wheel

Eight-Wheel

Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Key Development in the All-Terrain Vehicle Market:

In January 2019, Textron Inc announced that they had agreed with TRACKER and signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of “TRACKER OFF ROAD”. This range of vehicles will include high performing all-terrain vehicles as well as side-by-sides of the highest performance. This partnership will provide consumers with highest levels of innovations and standards from the manufacturers in the form of this modernised vehicle range

In March 2017, Textron Inc announced that they had completed the acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. which has resulted in Arctic Cat being made into a subsidiary of Textron Inc. This acquisition improves the existing lineup of ATV’s, side-by-sides, snowmobiles with Textron’s “Specialized Vehicles” product offerings. The operations of Arctic Cat will be situated in Minnesota, United States and will positively improve the existing capabilities of Arctic Cat

All-Terrain Vehicle Market: Drivers

Rapid rise in the recreational activities carried out by individuals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of individual incomes which has resulted in higher spending power is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Technological innovations and advancements in vehicle development and performance is expected to drive the growth of the market

Better operability and enhancement in usability for individuals is also expected to drive the growth of the market

All-Terrain Vehicle Market : Restraints

Concerns regarding the usage of the vehicle due to high-levels of accidents; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the usage of ATV’s in wildlife areas; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of laws preventing the usage of these vehicles in public places such as roads, highways; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Strategic Key Insights Of The All-Terrain Vehicle Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various All-Terrain Vehicle Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the All-Terrain Vehicle Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the All-Terrain Vehicle Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various All-Terrain Vehicle industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The All-Terrain Vehicle Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree All-Terrain Vehicle overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Other important All-Terrain Vehicle Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the All-Terrain Vehicle Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the All-Terrain Vehicle Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

