Algal Protein Market Showing Growth With Top Players: Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional., others

The Major players profiled in this report include Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional., Rainbow Light, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Heliae Development, LLC, Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, Saurer AG, Solazyme, Heliae Development, LLC and Allmicroalgae among others.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Algal Protein Market: Segment Analysis

Product Type, (Spirulina, Chlorella, Seaweed, Others),

Form (Powder Form, Liquid Form),

Source (Marine Algae, Fresh Water Algae),

Application (Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care)

Global algal protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand for plant-based protein alternatives is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Some algae, especially blue and green algae, contain high amount of protein concentrations about 40-60% (dry matter), which can be used as food ingredient. These proteins are used for weight loss, stress, hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and other health issues. These proteins have a high nutritional value in terms of amino acid quality, protein content and nutritional acceptability. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals and carotenoids preventing the cells from damage. It contains omega-3 fatty acids preventing several diseases such as arthritis, thrombosis and cancers among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for the algae protein in the production of enzyme will fuel the market growth Rising demand form the food & feed industry worldwide is propelling the growth of the market



Expensive procedures, as it require high-level of sterility which may hamper the market growth

Allergic reactions associated with algae, is restraining the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In October 2018, Triton Algae Innovation created an algae platform for the manufacturing of proteins. The company’s launched a platform for production for green algae food proteins, which is recombinant protein identical to those, discovered in bovine and human breast milk, it will be a game changer on the infant formula. With , this launch the company enhances its product portfolio

In January 2018, Dutch start-up “The Algae Factory” pushes food parallel limits with its sustained spirulina algae chocolate. This spirulina chocolate is made of raw cane sugar, cocoa mass and butter, soya lecithin emulsifier and 3 gram of spirulina. The company strengthens the product portfolio with this launch. Thus, it will help the company to maximize the sales and revenue.

