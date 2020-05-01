Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market

ADM, Royal DSM, BioProcess Algae, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Source Omega, Qualitas Health, Nordic Naturals, AlgaeCytes, Simris Alg, Algisys, Polaris, Solazyme, Xiamen Huison Biotech, Nature’s Way, BioCeuticals, Synthetic Genomics.

The global algae omega-3 ingredients market is forecasted to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period .

Scope Of The Reports

The market for algae omega-3 ingredients is dynamic and highly fragmented, with numerous small and domestic players occupying the major chunk of the global market share. Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that have a broad range of health benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health, for which they are being widely used in various end-user applications, like dietary supplements, infant nutrition, functional food and beverages, and pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition. Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegans and other people who want a source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Key Market Trends

EPA/DHA Ingredients Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment

EPA is commonly used in combination with DHA in various infant formulas. Most products in the market are present as a combination of EPA and DHA, owing to their combinatorial health effects. Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegans and vegetarians, and other people who want a source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). It does not pose the risk of contamination with pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls. For instance, in India, the dietary supplements sector is the largest consumer of omega-3 ingredients. The main source of the omega-3 ingredient is algal oil. Its usage is expected to increase faster than the fish oil, due to the large vegetarian population in India. The combination of EPA and DHA in dietary supplements claims to have benefits for fetal development, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function, among others.

Dietary Supplements Hold the Major Share in Market

Algae Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that have a broad range of health benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Hence, it is being widely used in dietary supplements. The increasing prevalence of obesity in developed countries has increased the diet-consciousness among the younger generation, which is supporting the growth of this segment of algae omega-3 ingredients in these markets. For instance: Australia-based organic algae omega oil company Qponics Limited had signed a collaboration with technAlgaeCytes Limited to start producing commercial algae by Qponics Limited in 2016. It is also focused on developing high-quality algae EPA for supplements through the Algacytes photobioreactor ology. It also aims to expand the company product in Europe and Australia.

The Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market on the basis of Types are

Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexanoic Acid (DHA)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market is Segmented into

Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition, Others

Regions Are covered By Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Algae Omega 3 Ingredient market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

