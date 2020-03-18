Alfacalcidol Market Size, Growth Strategy, Industry Forecast to 2027 – Abcam, Teva, YaoPharma, LGM Pharma, Kunming Baker Norton, Tocris Bioscience, Leo, CARBOGEN AMCIS, Merck, INDO RAMA

Alfacalcidol is an analog of Vitamin D, which carries out important functions in bone metabolism and the regulation of the calcium balance. It is commonly used as a supplement for humans and poultry feed additive. It also plays an important role in immune system and regulation of T cells. The alfacalcidol is widely used for the treatment of osteoporosis, patients with end stage renal disease and others.

Alfacalcidol market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, rising awareness about alfacalcidol, and the growing trend of supplement consumption. Moreover, increasing research activities for development of alfacalcidol by the market players is likely to create opportunities during the forecast period.

The global alfacalcidol market is segmented on the basis of type, application, treatment, distribution channel and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as liquid, and capsule. On basis of treatment the market is segmented into, bone health, skin health, deficiency treatment, immunity development. The application segments is divided into feed and pet food, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into adults, pregnant women, and children.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global alfacalcidol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The alfacalcidol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting alfacalcidol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the alfacalcidol market in these regions.

