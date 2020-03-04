Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Size, Status, Demand and Growth Opportunites- Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Ball Corporation(Rexam plc), Saint Gobain SA

The alcoholic drinks packaging market was valued at USD 29.84 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 38.87 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Globally, growth in disposable income, coupled with increased spending on recreational activities, is a major influencing factor that collectively lead to a growth of the alcohol consumption, which fuels the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market over the forecast period.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging investments from 2020 till 2025.

Top Leading Manufactures

Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Ball Corporation(Rexam plc), Saint Gobain SA, Tetra Laval(tetra Pack), Crown Holdings Incorporated, Krones AG, Sidel Inc

Market Overview

– Major manufacturing companies in the alcohol industry follow attractive packaging formats which include ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, etc. Changing consumer preferences are also affecting the market significantly.

– Over the years, growing awareness amongst the brand manufacturers about differentiating their alcoholic products based on the packaging is also expected to contribute to the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market.

– Conventionally, European and American manufacturers are often referred to as the leading producers of alcohol beverages. However, with the rise in demand for Chinese beer and Japans whiskey, Asia-Pacific is increasingly becoming a major market for alcoholic beverage production creating a massive demand for alcoholic drinks packaging solutions.

– Owing to various benefits offered by metal packagings such as better hermetic sealing and high mechanical strength, there is a growing preference for metal packaging from companies in the alcoholic packaging market.

– However, fluctuating raw material prices, implementation of stringent regulations on packaging materials used for alcoholic beverages may hinder the growth of the market

Glass Packing Accounts for the Largest Share in the Market

– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.

– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.

– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.

– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.

China Accounts for a Significant Share

– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the Chinese rice liquor Baijiu is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.

– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.

– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

– November 2018 – Krones revised the modufill HES from the bottle the infeed, plus filling and closing, right through to bottle discharge under consideration of several technical and hygienic aspects.

-February 2018 – Amcor Flexibles Kreuzlingen AG filed a patent application for flexible multilayer packaging film with ultra-high barrier properties. The approval of the product could expand the product portfolio, especially for the food and beverage sector

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

