Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Top Key Players and 2026 Forecast Research Report| Emerging Players-William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors, Diageo, E & J Gallo

The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market accounted for USD 1,272.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the alcoholic beverages market in the next 8 years. Alcoholic beverages are the fermented drinks which contains the chemical properties of ethanol. They are flammable and colorless liquid such as beer, spirits and wine. These are made by allowing the sugars in berries, fruits, grains and others to go through decomposition or fermentation. The percentage of alcohol in drinks can be maximized by the distillation process. In this process, vodka, whisky, brandy, rum is produced, which usually contains 40 percent of pure alcohol. Beer is known to be the finest member of malt family of alcoholic beverages which comprises of malt, ale, stout liquor. Its alcoholic content ranges from about 2 percent to 8 percent. Wine is produced by fermenting the juices of apple, grapes and other fruits under the rigorous temperature control in large vats. Generally, unfortified grape wines consist from 8-14 percent alcohol whereas, fortified wines to which brandy or alcohol is added contains 18-12 percent alcohols.

According to Government of Canada, the market size of alcoholic beverages in Canada grew to USD 15,852.7 Million in 2012 from USD 15,720.4 Million in 2011.This states that there is rise in the demand of premium alcoholic beverages. Another factor that helps in driving the alcoholic beverages market is new product launches and innovations related to alcoholic beverages. Diageo, a U.K. based company launched new range of product innovations across its brand portfolio, which includes Guinness, Smirnoff, Pimm’s, Captain Morgan, Gordon’s and C?ROC.

E & J Gallo,

William Grant & Sons,

Boston Beer,

Miller Coors,

Diageo,

Treasury Wine Estates,

Jose Cuervo,

Constellation Brands,

Beam-Suntory,

Mast-Jaegermeister,

Bacardi,

Pernod Ricard,

Edrington Group,

Brown-Forman,

Pabst Brewing,

Anheuser-Busch,

Carlsberg,

China Resource Enterprise,

Accolade Wines,

Vina Concha y Toro, Torres,

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd.

Growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages

New product launches and innovations as well as change in consumer preference

Increase in disposable income of customers

High cost of premium or super premium products

Intensification of non-alcoholic beverages market, owing to health concerns

Increasing government regulation and taxes

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on product type, packaging, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer, wine, spirits and others. Beer is sub segmented into Ale, hybrid and lager. Wine is sub segmented into fortified and sparkling. Spirits is divided into vodka, rum, whiskey and others.

On the basis of packaging, the global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, tins and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, hotels/restaurants and bars, commercial stores and others.

Based on geography, the global alcoholic beverages market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

The global alcoholic beverages market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

