Alcoholic Beverages Market Big Growth in 2020 | E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors, Diageo, Treasury Wine Estates, Jose Cuervo, Constellation Brands, others

The well-established Key players in the market are: E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors, Diageo, Treasury Wine Estates, Jose Cuervo, Constellation Brands, Beam-Suntory, Mast-Jaegermeister, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Edrington Group, Brown-Forman, Pabst Brewing, Anheuser-Busch, Carlsberg, China Resource Enterprise, Accolade Wines, Vina Concha y Toro, Torres, Heineken, The Wine Group, Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Haelwood International Holdings Plc and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages

New product launches and innovations as well as change in consumer preference

Increase in disposable income of customers

High cost of premium or super premium products

Intensification of non-alcoholic beverages market, owing to health concerns

Increasing government regulation and taxes

Unique structure of the report

The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market accounted for USD 1,272.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits), By Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Tins), By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Hotels/Restaurants/Bars, Commercial Stores), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the alcoholic beverages market in the next 8 years. Alcoholic beverages are the fermented drinks which contains the chemical properties of ethanol. They are flammable and colorless liquid such as beer, spirits and wine. These are made by allowing the sugars in berries, fruits, grains and others to go through decomposition or fermentation.

The percentage of alcohol in drinks can be maximized by the distillation process. In this process, vodka, whisky, brandy, rum is produced, which usually contains 40 percent of pure alcohol. Beer is known to be the finest member of malt family of alcoholic beverages which comprises of malt, ale, stout liquor. Its alcoholic content ranges from about 2 percent to 8 percent. Wine is produced by fermenting the juices of apple, grapes and other fruits under the rigorous temperature control in large vats.

Generally, unfortified grape wines consist from 8-14 percent alcohol whereas, fortified wines to which brandy or alcohol is added contains 18-12 percent alcohols. According to Government of Canada, the market size of alcoholic beverages in Canada grew to USD 15,852.7 Million in 2012 from USD 15,720.4 Million in 2011.This states that there is rise in the demand of premium alcoholic beverages. Another factor that helps in driving the alcoholic beverages market is new product launches and innovations related to alcoholic beverages. Diageo, a U.K. based company launched new range of product innovations across its brand portfolio, which includes Guinness, Smirnoff, Pimm’s, Captain Morgan, Gordon’s and CÎROC.

At the Last, Alcoholic Beverages industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

