Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global airport information systems (AIS) market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global airport information systems (AIS) market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

The North American region is expected to lead the global airport information systems market in 2018 with a market share of 43.6%.

Airports are constantly looking for new methods to improve their operational efficiency and improve passenger air transport. Airport information systems support the business objectives of ensuring efficient, user-friendly and profitable airport operations. They also interface and integrate most electronic information within the airport, thus guaranteeing the flow of information for operations, management and security.The Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) guarantees maximum productivity with the help of process automation and high operational efficiency, revised deployment of personnel in basic functions and progression capabilities , improved security protocols and a more impactful organizational contribution thanks to trend analysis and forecasting.

In 2017, the size of the global airport information systems (AIS) market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Amadeus IT Group

HCL Infosystems

RESA

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft

NEC

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Siemens Postal

INFORM Intersystems

Group

VELATIA

Lufthansa Systems

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into departure control systems (DCS) of

airport operations control centers (AOCC

)

By applying market segment, divided into

airport

Class A Airport Class B Airport

Class C airport

Class D

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the airport information systems (AIS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the airport information systems (AIS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Manufacturers

of airport information systems (AIS) Airport information systems (AIS) Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Airport information systems (AIS) Sub-component

manufacturers Industrial association Association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the airport information systems (AIS) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size, State and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Airport Information Systems (AIS) Industry

1.1 Overview of the airport information systems (AIS) market

1.1.1 Scope of the Airport Information Systems (AIS) Product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Market size for global airport information systems (AIS) and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Airport information systems (AIS) market by type

1.3.1 Airport operations control centers (AOCC)

1.3.2 Departure control systems (DCS)

1.4 Airport information systems (AIS) market by end user / application

1.4.1 Class A airport

1.4.2 Class B airport

1.4.3 Class C airport

1.4.4 Class D airport

Chapter Two: Players’ Analysis of Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Competition

2.1 Size of the airport information systems (AIS) market (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Amadeus IT Group

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

To continue…

