Airport GPU Market Growing Demand and Trends 2019 to 2024

Airport GPU is a fixed power supply or a vehicle capable of power to aircraft parked on the ground. A GPU can refer to a dedicated electric power supply, battery power supply or a combination of both. Power sources could be a dedicated generator or a central station located at the airport.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Airport GPU is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Airport GPU in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JBT Corporation

Powervamp

Handiquip GSE

AIR+MAK Industries

TLD GSE

Tug Technologies Corporation

Textron GSE

Tronair

Guangtai Airports Equipment

Hangfu Airdrome Equipment

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile GPU

Fixed GPU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Airport

Business Airport

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Airport GPU product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Airport GPU, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Airport GPU in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Airport GPU competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Airport GPU breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Airport GPU market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Airport GPU sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

