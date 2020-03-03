Airport Baggage Handling System Market Grow With CAGR Of 6.7% Report 2018 to 2025 Focuses On Top Companies, Region And Opportunities

Summary

The baggage handling system (BHS) at airports is a process of transporting passenger’s baggage from check-in counter from the departing airport to the cargo plane thereafter collecting it at the arrival airport or destination.

The BHS includes numerous different processes and checks. Some of the major tasks carried out by this system are baggage sortation, baggage counting, weight checking, balance loading, screening baggage for security purposes, and transportation of baggage with the help of conveyors and destination coded vehicles (DCV) by reading information present on the bag.

Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global airport baggage handling system market is analyzed in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 20172025, wherein the forecast period is 20182025.

The global airport baggage handling system market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

