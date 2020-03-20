Airline IoT Market Statistics by Size, Demand, Share, Renowned Players, Key Regions, Segments, Top Trends and Forecast to 2027

The airline IoT is rapidly gaining traction in the global market scenario with the advent of 5G and connected devices. IoT in the aviation industry allows users to control physical objects through internet connectivity. Advent of internet of things in the aviation industry allows smooth flow of various operations as well as also ensures superior travel experience for the user. The North America market is expected to experience significant growth due to rapid adoption of the technology and presence of significant players in this region during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Accenture plc, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., IBM Corporation, Living PlanIT AG,Sabre GLBL, Siemens AG, SITAONAIR (SITA), Wind River Systems,

The airline IoT market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technologic advancements connecting IoT and aviation industry and ongoing major R&D investments. Also, enhanced user experience is further expected to propel the market growth. However, cybersecurity threats may negatively impact the growth of the airline IoT market during the forecast period. On the other hand, development of innovative services by the market players would provide key opportunities for the airline IoT market in the coming years.

The exclusive report on Airline IoT Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Airline IoT Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The report segments the global Airline IoT market as follows:

Global Airline IoT Market – By Component

devices

software

data center systems

IT services

communication services

Global Airline IoT Market – By Application

in-flight entertainment and connectivity

fuel management and energy savings

predictive maintenance and vehicle diagnostics

engine performance optimization

others

Global Airline IoT Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Airline IoT Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

