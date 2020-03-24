Aircraft Maintenance Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

The Global Aircraft Maintenance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Maintenance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GE

Rolls-Royce

MTU Maintenance

Lufthansa Technik

Pratt & Whitney

Air France/KLM

Snecma

Delta TechOps

Standard Aero

BBA Aviation

Chromalloy

ITP

Air New Zealand

Bet Shemesh

IAI

Wood Group Turbopower

Sigma Aerospace

Hellenic Aerospace

Sabraliner

Asia Pacific Aerospace

Chinese Dragon General Aviation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airframe

Engine

Component

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

