Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

Cobham, Honeywell, Microsemi Corporation, Dexmet Corporation, L3 Aviation Products, Saywell and The Gill Corporation, Saab, TE Connectivity, Dayton Granger, Astroseal Products, Avidyne, Proteck devices, Exel Group, Niles Expanded Metal, Benmetal.

Lightning usually strikes the engine cowlings, wingtips, nose, and the tip of the vertical tail. However, the shape of these parts are such that the electric field is concentrated with high density and will cause a significant damage when the current enters or leaves the aircraft. So to avoid such situations generally, as preventive measures aircraft have a lightning protection that absorbs the electric field without damaging the fuselage of the aircraft.

To avoid the electric field concentration, a continuous conductive path of low resistance is provided over the entire aircraft exterior, with extra protection in zones where the probability of a lightning strike is high. This conductive path is created by placing a metal (in outer skin composite) in contact with metal bonding strips or that connect the conductive surface to the metallic ground plan (engine or metal conduit in the fuselage).

Due to increasing procurement of commercial and military aircraft, for meeting the need of increasing air passenger traffic and national security respectively, the demand for advanced lighting protection in aircraft is increasing in the past few years and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

With the development of technology, new and advanced lightning protection system are being developed. Recently, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has conducted successful lightning tests on the second full-scale MQ-9B, remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) at its facility in the United States. This test was conducted jointly by engineers from GA-ASI and NTS Pittsfield, which is a US-based engineering consultant that emphases on the development of advanced lightning protection systems. The test confirmed the interaction between the cabling configuration, integrated equipment and airframe structure, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the lightning protection design for the aircraft. From such test, development of new lightning protection system that provides better protection to the aircraft will create an impact on the market during the forecast period.

Lightning Protection, Lightning Detection & Warning

Commercial Aircraft, Regional Jet, Business Jet, Helicopter, Military Aircraft

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Recent Developments:

Jun 2018: Australian Government announced its plans to procure six MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) through a cooperative program with the US Navy as part of a USD 1.4 billion investment, primarily intended to strengthen Australias maritime capabilities. These units are equipped with de-icing and lightning protection systems.

Feb 2017: Microsemi Corporation introduced new transient voltage suppressor (TVS) devices, namely, the 18-kilowatt MPLAD18KP and 36-kilowatt MPLAD36KP TVS families. These devices have plastic large area device (PLAD) packages, and also meet the RTCA DO-160E multi-strike lightning standard, that has more importance with the growing use of composite body airframes.

