Aircraft Leasing Market Trends: What to Expect in 2020 | AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM

Global Aircraft Leasing Market to reach USD 68,321.4 billion by 2025.

Global Aircraft Leasing Market valued approximately USD 44,879 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global aircraft leasing market are risings investment in aircraft leasing, surging number of organization opting for leasing of aircrafts, increase in the number of air passengers coupled with increase in volume of freight and advancement in aircraft and airport infrastructure in less developed countries. Additionally, Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors helps in boosting the growth of the market. The major restraining factor are escalating prices of crude oil, diminishing rates of leasing commercial aircrafts and volatility of fuel prices of global aircraft leasing market. Aircraft leasing refers to the leasing of aircraft operators to increase the capacity and operate the aircraft without bearing the financial burden of buying the aircraft. There are two types of commercial aircraft leasing; short term leasing which is also known as wet leasing and long term leasing which is also known as dry leasing. The aerospace industry either uses short-term leasing or long-term leasing or a combination of both. The major benefits of aircraft lease are eliminate the risk of owning a superseded asset, tax advantages allowances that many countries offer and it is an alternative to purchasing aircrafts that may provide advantages to companies in terms of cost effectiveness.

The regional analysis of Global Aircraft Leasing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted the dominant share in the global Aircraft Leasing market due to U.S. commercial aviation industry is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market. Europe is also expected to acquire significant share of the global commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of low cost aircraft carriers. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to China is anticipated to be a potential center for commercial aircraft leasing with focus on regional and local players and easy aviation regulations over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, International Lease Finance Corporation

By Aircraft Type:

Wide Body

Narrow Body

By Lease Type:

Dry leasing

Wet Leasing

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Aircraft Leasing Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Aircraft Leasing Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Aircraft Leasing, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Aircraft Leasing by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Aircraft Leasing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aircraft Leasing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

