Aircraft Communication System Market 2020 Industry Share, Overview, Global Trends, Growth Factors, Key Companies and Forecast by 2025

The Global Aircraft Communication System Market is technological advancements in aircraft communications, use of software defined ratio for satellite communication, growth in demand from defense sector, increasing demand for satellite based navigation, Increasing number of aircraft deliveries, rise in air passenger traffic across globe, emerging economies with rising industrialization are some of the key factors to develop the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for next generation IP systems and commercialization of unmanned aerial vehicles are possessing growth opportunity for the market growth. High capital requirements and long clearance periods, failure of communication system during peak air traffic are major challenge for the market growth.

North America region is expected to hold the largest share of market owing to growing demand for newer aircraft and presence of major aircraft manufactures in this region are attributing to market growth.

The market is dominated by OEM owing to major of aircrafts are manufactured with airline communication system before delivery and OEM are responsible for manufacturing with communication system which makes the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Honeywell International, Rockwell Collins, Rohde & Schwarz and Iridium among others.

