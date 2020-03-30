Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2026

XploreMR provides an in-depth market research report on the global aircraft cabin interior market for the forecast period (2016–2026). The objective of this report is to offer an understanding of the market on a global level, development and trends in the market, opportunities for producers operating in the market and provide insights related to various segments of the aircraft cabin interior market.

Product innovation of various components comprising the aircraft cabin interior is the key strategy adopted by manufacturers in order to enhance their market presence. Improvement in aircraft delivery numbers over the years, increase in aircraft interior refurbishment and leasing of aircrafts also contribute to growth of the market. The global aircraft cabin interior market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The report is categorically split into five segments on the basis of product type, application, aircraft type, distribution channel and region. The market value across all the segments is identified in US$ Mn, while market volume is measured in square metres for flooring segment in product type category and a part of cabin & structure segment in application category. The market volume in other segments excluding the flooring segment is provided in thousand units. The report includes XMR’s study of drivers and restraints identified in the market global. Key trends scenario in the global market as well as regional market is incorporated in the report to provide key decision strategies and insights to the client.

The market is segmented as given below:

By Product Type Flooring Sidewalls/Liners Carts Overhead Bins Seats Lavatory Monuments Windows Others

By Application Seating System Galley Cabin & Structure Equipment and System

By Aircraft Type Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Large Body Aircraft

By Distribution Channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excl. Japan Japan Middle East and Africa

Market size is inferred through thorough study and analysis through secondary research. The numbers deduced from secondary research is incorporated into the research report after confirmation of the market data estimates through various interviews and surveys conducted and collected from the industry and market experts.

For development of the market forecast, the report is initiated by estimating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for forecasting the future growth of the market. Furthermore, XMR deduces the data through various analysis of supply and demand side, opportunities and trends of the aircraft cabin interior market.

The forecast of the said market across all segments is presented in terms of CAGR and other important parameters such year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity. These parameters provide the client with detailed insights and future opportunities from the perspective of aircraft cabin interior market.

Another key note to be mentioned here is incorporation of market attractiveness index in the report detailing growth, performance and opportunities in the aircraft cabin interior market. The report is concluded by inclusion of the competitive landscape among major players involved in production of aircraft cabin interior components. The section contains an in-depth company profiling and dashboard presentation of major players

Key players identified in the global aircraft cabin interior market are as follows: B/E Aerospace, Inc. United Technologies Corporation Zodiac Aerospace S.A. HAECO Group Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Aviointeriors S.p.A. Geven S.p.A. Bucher Group Panasonic Avionics Corporation Turkish Cabin Interior Inc. SCI Cabin Interiors factorydesign

