Aircraft Antenna Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025: CMC Electronics Inc., Cobham plc, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International

The aircraft antenna market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The market study includes various types of antennas used onboard commercial, military and general aviation aircraft of different frequencies, shapes, and sizes. The scope of the market includes all the antennas used on all the manned and unmanned platforms.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Aircraft Antenna including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Aircraft Antenna investments from 2020 till 2025.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746545/aircraft-antenna-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Scope of the Report

– Development of next-generation aircraft for commercial, military, and general aviation is fuelling the demand for antennas with a smaller size, high gain, and bandwidth. For instance, the increasing demand for better connectivity onboard commercial aircraft has led to the installation of Ku-/Ka-band antennas to support SATCOM solutions.

– Increasing passenger traffic in the commercial aviation industry and need for a separate and encrypted channel for communication in the military sector (for both manned and unmanned platforms) are fuelling the investments into the development of advanced antennas that provide large and secure bandwidth.

– The market of aircraft antenna is highly fragmented with many players in the market that provide various antennas at various frequency ranges of different shapes and sizes.

Top Leading Manufactures-

CMC Electronics Inc., Cobham plc, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ball Corporation, NovAtel Inc., R.A. Miller Industries (RAMI), HR Smith Group, United Technologies Corporation, PIDSO- Propagation Ideas & Solutions, AeroVironment Inc.

Market Scenario

Military Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The increasing military spending of countries around the world has fuelled the plans for procurements of newer generation aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft with advanced technology. For FY 2020, the US Department of Defense (DoD) requested a defense budget of USD 718 billion to make its military force a more lethal, agile, and innovative joint force. Under this budget, the DoD plans to invest in the development of future attack reconnaissance aircraft, future attack reconnaissance aircraft, future long-range assault aircraft and sixth-generation combat aircraft within the Next Generation Air Dominance program. These programs are in their initial stages, due to which the aircraft antenna manufacturers can capture new contracts of such programs to increase their presence in the market. Also, the country is in plans to procure UAVs (mainly MQ-25 UAS) and surveillance aircraft to monitor the threats along water and land borders of the country. Such development and procurement plans of the US and its alliance countries is anticipated to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Also, the Air Force Research Lab was developing a liquid antenna that can streamline communications equipment on aircraft. Once installed, this antenna is reconfigurable to any frequency or direction for the propagation of data. Development into such R&D projects is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Military segment in the coming years.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746545/aircraft-antenna-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Aircraft Antenna Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]