Aircraft And Components Manufacturing Market 2020 Insights, Rising Trends and Global Demand – Boeing, Airbus, United Technologies

Aircraft And Components Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020

The aircraft and components manufacturing industry includes establishments manufacturing aircraft, aircraft engine and engine parts and other aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft and components manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for 42% market share. This was due to presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing in this region. The aircraft and components manufacturing industry also experienced significant growth in Mexico as a result of the investments by the Canadian company Bombardier, and increasing participation of companies such as GE, Airbus, Honeywell, Eurocopter and Safran Group, among other international companies in other parts of the region. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% market share. South America was the smallest region accounting for 2% market share.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Boeing, Airbus, United Technologies, GE Aviation, Lockheed Martin

Additive manufacturing is continuously evolving and manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to produce parts for aircrafts and aircraft engines. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. They are 25% lighter, simpler and offer more design features than conventional parts. This enables manufacturers to create high performance aircraft engines and components. GE Aviation has introduced 3D printed parts in its aircraft engines. In 2016, Airbus unveiled the first aircraft made using 3D printing technology. Boeing has also planned to use 3D printed titanium parts in the construction of its 787 Dreamliner jets that is expected to save about $3 million in construction costs.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Aircraft And Components Manufacturing market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

This independent 125 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Aircraft And Components Manufacturing market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2021.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Aircraft And Components Manufacturing in these regions, from 2014 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Aircraft And Components Manufacturing market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Aircraft And Components Manufacturing market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

