Airborne Telemetry Market 2020-2027| Evolving Opportunity with Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, L-3 Communications Holdings, Cobham PLC, ORBIT Technologies, Zodiac Aerospace

The global airborne telemetry market accounted for USD 7.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% the forecast period . Telemetry is a term for innovations that obliges to gather data as estimations or measurable information, and forwards it to IT frameworks in a remote area. This term can be utilized as a part of reference to a wide range of frameworks. For example, remote frameworks utilizing radio, ultrasonic or infrared advances, or a few kinds of frameworks working over phone or PC systems. Others may utilize distinctive systems like SMS messaging. In the software world, telemetry offers bits of knowledge to end clients for identification of bugs and issues, for better insights into execution without the need to request criticism from clients.

Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Technology (Wired telemetry and Wireless Telemetry), By Component (Transmitter, Receiver and Antenna), By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Parachute), By Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque and others), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

BAE Systems,

Rockwell Collins,

Honeywell International,

L-3 Communications Holdings,

Cobham PLC,

ORBIT Technologies,

Zodiac Aerospace,

Curtiss-Wright Corporation,

Dassault Aviation,

Finmeccanica,

Kongsberg Gruppen,

Airtech, Inc.,

An overview of Market Segmentation

Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Technology (Wired telemetry and Wireless Telemetry), By Component (Transmitter, Receiver and Antenna), By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Parachute), By Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque and others), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Airborne Telemetry Market Share Analysis

The global airborne telemetry market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of airborne telemetry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increase in research & development of modern airborne telemetry system.

Growing adoption of cloud computing in telemetry along with artificial intelligence.

Increase in demand for unmanned aircraft systems.

Huge investment costs.

