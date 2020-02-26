Airborne LiDAR Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets. An Airborne LiDAR is mounted on an aircraft laser system and it helps in measuring the 3D coordinates of the surface. These systems provide rapid collection of 3D data of linear and lengthy objects such as roads, waterways, railway tracks, power lines, and coastal zone.

The airborne LiDAR market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising demand for 3D imaging technologies, and declining prices of UAV for various applications. However, factors including lack of awareness is impeding the growth of the airborne LiDAR market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of geographic information system (GIS) applications is opportunistic for the market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the airborne LiDAR market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the airborne LiDAR market.

The report also includes the profiles of key airborne LiDAR companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Airborne Imaging

Dibotics

Flir Systems

Fugro

Leica Geosystems

Merrick & Company

Saab Group

Teledyne Technologies

Velodyne LiDAR

Xactsense

The report analyzes factors affecting Airborne LiDAR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the airborne LiDAR market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

