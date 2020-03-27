Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Bharat Electronics, Harris Corporation , IAI, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo

Airborne Fire Control Radar is a high security and surveillance radar technology, which allows the defense forces to enhance their airborne military aviation infrastructure. The growing adoption of automation of defense and surveillance radar systems, as well as growing defense budgets across developed and developing regions globally, is bolstering the airborne fire control radar market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of aircraft production and procurement. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next decade, thereby posing significant growth opportunity for airborne fire control radar market players.

The increasing military spending globally is one of the prominent drivers of the airborne fire control radar market. The growing focus of active electronically scanned array (AESA) based systems to determine the exact direction of the target and increasing interest of the defense forces on AESA systems are creating opportunities for the airborne fire control radar market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include ASELSAN A.?., Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Harris Corporation , IAI, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group

The “Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of airborne fire control radar market with detailed market segmentation by frequency band, application and geography. The global airborne fire control radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airborne fire control radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global airborne fire control radar market is segmented on the frequency band and application. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented S-band, X-band and Ku/K/Ka-band. On the basis of application, the market of segmented into commercial, military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global airborne fire control radar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The airborne fire control radar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting airborne fire control radar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FREQUENCY BAND 8. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. AIRBORNE FIRE CONTROL RADAR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ASELSAN A.?.

11.2. BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED (BEL)

11.3. HARRIS CORPORATION

11.4. IAI

11.5. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

11.6. LEONARDO S.P.A.

11.7. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

11.8. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

11.9. SAAB AB

11.10. THALES GROUP 12. APPENDIX

