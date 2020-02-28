Air Taxi Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2020 -2027

According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Air Taxi Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Air Taxi industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Air Taxi Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Air Taxi is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Taxi Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Airbus S.A.S.

2. Beechcraft Corporation

3. Boeing

4. EHANG

5. Embraer

6. Hyundai Motor Company

7. Imagine Air

8. Lilium

9. Uber Technologies

10. Volocopter GmbH

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

The global aircraft brackets market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as multi-copter, quadcopter, fixed wing. On the basis of passenger capacity, the market is segmented as two, four, six, more than six.

The Air Taxi Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Air Taxi Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Air Taxi Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Air Taxi Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Air Taxi market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Air Taxi market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Taxi market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Air Taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

