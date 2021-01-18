Air Runner Market 2026: Deep Analysis of Current Trends, Revenue Growth and Future Demand by Top Key Players- Assault Fitness, ACC USA, CO, Fitcare India, Cosco (India) Limited., Woodway USA, Inc., others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Air Runner Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Assault Fitness, ACC USA, CO, Fitcare India, Cosco (India) Limited., Woodway USA, Inc., SD Fitness Equipment., Zhejiang Lianmei Industrial Co.,Ltd, Tabono Fitness, TrueForm Runner, Land Fitness Tech Co.,Ltd, Being Strong Fitness Equipment, DRAX inc., China GuangZhou BFT Fitness Equipment Co.,Ltd, Technogym, NOHrD, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD., among others.

Global Air Runner Market: Segment Analysis

By Application (Residential, Commercial),

End- User (Gym, School, Community, Sports Center, Other)

Unique structure of the report

Global air runner market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising health consciousness among population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Air runner is a fitness running machine that works intensively in a tiny package. With no electrical consumption and a low carbon footprint, air runner operates on the energy of the exerciser. This allows the exerciser to push their workout as per their need and change the speed as well. They are super strength & durability and are usually made of steel frame & handrails and slatted running surface. They don’t need any drive motor or life motor and are very easy to handle.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income will propel the growth of this market Increasing youth population will also act as a factor for the growth of this market.



AirRunner need to use up to 30% additional energy and oxygen intake due to which it is difficult as compared to running outdoors; this factor will restrict the market growth

Increasing usage of energy as compared to the treadmill can also hamper the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2019, TrueForm Runner will be using a textured material produced by Naboso Technology in their new treadmill named Naboso TrueForm Runner. They will be using the Naboso technology as a tread surface so they can dynamically adjust walking and running foot and neuro activation. This is specially designed for the people with neurological conditions as this new material will be targeting the nerves in the bottom of the feet

