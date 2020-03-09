Air Purifier Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player – Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Honeywell International Inc , Sharp Corporation

‘Air Purifier market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Air Purifier industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Honeywell International Inc , Sharp Corporation , COWAY Co., LTD. , Panasonic Corporation , Blueair AB , IQAir AG , Camfil AB , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd..

Global air purifier market is valued at approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing awareness about environmental degradation and government efforts to promotes sustainable development are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of air purifier globally.

Global air purifier market is majorly driven by government policies and initiatives to reduce air pollution. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the act named ‘Clean Air Act’ was introduced in 1990 to set National Ambient Air Quality Standards for pollutants considered harmful to public health and environment. The Act indicates two types of national ambient air quality standards. Primary standards offer public health protection, including protecting the health of population such as elderly, children and asthmatics. Also, the secondary standards offer public welfare protection that includes protection against damage to animals, crops, vegetation and building. Similarly, as per the World Bank Organization in June 2018, China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Concerned with the adverse environmental and health consequences of air pollution, the Government of China is actively working to implement the series of mitigation plans. To support this, in March 2016 the World Bank has approved funds of $500 million as loan to China to control air pollution across the country. These investments would support technological advancements in sensor technology. As a result, the demand & adoption of air purifier would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, high cost and release of byproducts is the major factor that impede the growth of the Air Purifier market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the air purifier market is segmented into filter type and end-user. The filter type segment of global air purifier market is classified into HEPA, ion & ozone, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon and others of which HEPA accounts for the largest contributing segment owing to the imperative role of HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution. Based on end-user segment, global air purifier market is diversified into residential, commercial, medical and industrial of which commercial sector holds the leading position in the market as photocatalytic oxidation purifiers are being increasingly used in the HVAC filters by the limiting the entry of unconditioned air into building space. Also, the residential segment is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment owing to the increased carbon emissions and growing health consciousness.

The regional analysis of air purifier market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Air Purifier market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are increasing carbon emissions, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and development of innovative air purifiers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising infrastructure development such as energy-related and constructions projects and growing awareness about environmental pollution.

The qualitative research report on ‘Air Purifier market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Air Purifier market:

Key players: Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Honeywell International Inc , Sharp Corporation , COWAY Co., LTD. , Panasonic Corporation , Blueair AB , IQAir AG , Camfil AB , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Filter type (HEPA, ion & ozone, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon and others) End-user (residential, commercial, medical and industrial)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Air Purifier Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Air Purifier, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Air Purifier by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Air Purifier Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Purifier sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

