Air Insulated Switchgear Market Data Analysis 2019-2026 – ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation

Air Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $6.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing investments in electrical networks, increasing electricity and rising power generation capacity additions are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, increasing competition from unorganized sector may hamper market growth. Moreover, growing focus on renewable power generation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is an equipment which uses air as an insulation medium. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. Air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.

Top Emerging Market players includes are:

ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Elatec Power Distribution GmbH, Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD, Efacec Power Solutions, Alfanar Group, Ormazabal, Zpeu PLC, Tavrida Electric AG, C&S Electric Limited, Lucy Electric, Tepco Group, Arteche and Nissin Electric Co Ltd.

The Report Contains:

Purview of the Air Insulated Switchgear Market Report:

On the basis of product/ Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Installations Covered in this Air Insulated Switchgear Market are:

Indoor

Outdoor

Voltages Covered in this Air Insulated Switchgear Market are:

Low voltage AIS (< 1.1 kV)

Medium voltage AIS (1.1 kV – 36 kV)

High voltage AIS (> 36 kV)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Infrastructure & Transportation

Manufacturing & Processing

Transmission & Distribution

Other End Users

